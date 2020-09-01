Despite trade rumors, Choo Shin-soo stays put with Rangers

Then in late 2012, the Indians dealt him to the Cincinnati Reds as part of a three-team deal. Choo spent only one season with the Reds in 2013, and it was his best season to date. Choo had his third 20-20 season with 21 home runs and 20 steals, while setting career highs with 107 runs scored, 112 walks and a .423 on-base percentage. He ranked second in the National League (NL) in all three categories.