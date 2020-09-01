S. Korea to step up support measures if coronavirus resurgence worsens
SEJONG, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will step up measures to prop up the nation's economy if a recent resurgence of the new coronavirus worsens, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said Tuesday.
South Korea has tightened social distancing rules since mid-August as the nation reported triple-digit rises of daily new infections for some 20 consecutive days.
"Uncertainties have sharply grown due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and tightening of social distancing guidelines," Kim told a meeting with senior ministry officials.
The government will strengthen policy support if necessary to cope with the resurgence of the virus, Kim said.
South Korea had been getting the virus under control, when the daily new cases stayed in double-digit figures, until early August. But the daily virus cases reached 103 on Aug. 14 and have been staying in the triple digits since.
Last week, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will review the need to provide a second round of emergency handouts if the recent resurgence of new coronavirus infections does not slow down.
In May, the government offered relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won (US$12 billion) to all households as part of efforts to cushion the economic fallout from the new coronavirus.
