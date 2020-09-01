S. Korea to step up support measures if coronavirus resurgence worsens

Go to Contents
08:46 September 01, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will step up measures to prop up the nation's economy if a recent resurgence of the new coronavirus worsens, Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said Tuesday.

South Korea has tightened social distancing rules since mid-August as the nation reported triple-digit rises of daily new infections for some 20 consecutive days.

"Uncertainties have sharply grown due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and tightening of social distancing guidelines," Kim told a meeting with senior ministry officials.

The government will strengthen policy support if necessary to cope with the resurgence of the virus, Kim said.

Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom speaks at a meeting with senior ministry officials on Sept. 1, 2020. (Yonhap)

South Korea had been getting the virus under control, when the daily new cases stayed in double-digit figures, until early August. But the daily virus cases reached 103 on Aug. 14 and have been staying in the triple digits since.

Last week, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government will review the need to provide a second round of emergency handouts if the recent resurgence of new coronavirus infections does not slow down.

In May, the government offered relief funds totaling 14.3 trillion won (US$12 billion) to all households as part of efforts to cushion the economic fallout from the new coronavirus.

