Kwon Soon-woo becomes 3rd S. Korean to win Grand Slam match

09:41 September 01, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kwon Soon-woo has become the third South Korean man to win a Grand Slam tennis match.

Kwon knocked off Thai-Son Kwiatkowski of the United States 3-1 (3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1, 6-2) in the opening round of the U.S. Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Monday (local time).

In this photo provided by the United States Tennis Association, Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea celebrates a point against Thai-Son Kwiatkowski of the United States during the men's singles first round match at the U.S. Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The 73rd-ranked Kwon joins Lee Hyung-taik and Chung Hyeon as the only South Korean men to win a match at one of the four major tournaments in tennis.

All three players picked up their first Grand Slam victories at U.S. Opens.

Kwon will next face Denis Shapovalov of Canada, world No. 17, in the second round, which will be played Wednesday.

In this photo provided by the United States Tennis Association, Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea hits a shot against Thai-Son Kwiatkowski of the United States during the men's singles first round match at the U.S. Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Against Kwiatkowski, Kwon was broken in the first game and quickly found himself down 3-0 before losing the opening set 6-3.

Kwiatkowski broke Kwon again at 4-4, but Kwon returned the favor and took the second set in a tiebreak. With the momentum fully on his side, Kwon won the final two sets with relative ease.

Kwon had 51 winners, compared with Kwiatkowski's 33. Kwon also committed just one double fault, while his opponent had four.

In this photo provided by the United States Tennis Association, Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea hits a shot against Thai-Son Kwiatkowski of the United States during the men's singles first round match at the U.S. Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 31, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

