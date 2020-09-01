New virus cases under 300 for 3rd day; rising infections with unknown routes worrisome
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed under 300 for the third consecutive day Tuesday, but health authorities remain vigilant over a rise in cases with unknown transmission routes and a growing number of patients in critical condition.
The country reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, including 222 local infections, raising the total caseload to 20,182, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The total caseload surpassed the 20,000 mark for the first time since the country reported its first case on Jan. 20.
Tuesday's daily tally marks a slight drop from 248 cases identified the previous day.
The country's daily tally of COVID-19 cases went down for the fifth straight day after it reached a near six-month high of 441 cases Thursday. South Korea reported 371 cases on Friday, 323 cases on Saturday and 229 cases on Sunday.
The KCDC said the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition came to 104, more than 11 times from two weeks earlier.
The number of newly identified imported cases stood at 13, with four of them detected at quarantine checkpoints at airports and harbors. The country's total number of imported cases is now at 2,836.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 15,198, up 225 from the previous day.
