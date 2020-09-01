Minor league baseball players, staff test negative for COVID-19 following pitcher's infection
SEOSAN, South Korea, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean minor league baseball players and their team staff members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, following an earlier positive test for a pitcher on their club.
Health officials in Seosan, home of the Futures League affiliate for the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club Hanwha Eagles in South Chungcheong Province, announced Tuesday that 40 players, coaches and members of the support staff all tested negative for COVID-19.
They had tests after minor league pitcher Shin Jung-rak tested positive for the virus Monday. He's the first South Korean professional athlete to be infected.
Shin hasn't appeared in a KBO game since June 27, and his last Futures League game was July 22. He has been rehabbing from an elbow injury since and has been working out with others in the "rehab unit," away from the rest of the Futures League team.
As a precaution, the KBO decided to postpone the Eagles' Futures League game set for Tuesday. Two minor leaguers who were recently called up to the KBO will also be tested. Depending on their test results, the Eagles' KBO game against the Doosan Bears, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, could be postponed.
