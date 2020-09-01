LG Electronics opens virtual exhibition booth for IFA 2020
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, on Tuesday opened its first-ever virtual exhibition booth to introduce its latest products and technologies for Europe's largest tech expo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
LG's 3D virtual exhibition booth for IFA 2020 was opened to the public under the slogan "Experience LG like never before." People can enter the booth by accessing its website (http://exhibition.lg.com) or downloading a mobile application.
This year's IFA trade show, which runs from Thursday to Saturday in Berlin, Germany, has been scaled down due to the pandemic, so LG decided to operate an online exhibition booth to showcase its latest innovations to global audiences.
LG said the online booth provides realistic renderings of Hall 18 of Messe Berlin, which it used for the IFA exhibition since 2015.
The booth first welcomes visitors with a display installation named "New Wave," featuring flat and curved OLED screens.
After the OLED signage, visitors can see a moving performance from 10 LG OLED TVs with rollable display. Both roll-up and roll-down models of LG's rollable OLED TVs will be featured.
The virtual exhibition hall, which LG made with Unity Technologies Korea, allows users to experience its latest products from TVs to audio products.
Visitors can tour the online booth with voice explanations from docents. They can check out detailed images or specifications by clicking exhibited products.
The company has also set up "LG ThinQ Home" to highlight its smart home appliances and integrated services. Its latest appliances are introduced as visitors go through seven different zones inside the virtual house.
LG will also demonstrate its Proactive Customer Care service, an AI-based solution that assists its appliance owners in maintaining the quality of their compatible products. It will also show how people can manage LG appliances through the company's LG ThinQ app.
