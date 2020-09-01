Go to Contents
Samsung reports virus-infected worker at Polish plant, production unaffected

10:19 September 01, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday a worker at its home appliance plant in Poland has been infected with the novel coronavirus, but production there is not affected.

The employee at Samsung's plant in Wronki, Poland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Samsung said it disinfected the facility and ordered 14 workers who have come in contact with the virus-infected employee to self-isolate.

Samsung said its Polish plant is operating normally as the virus-infected worker had not come to the manufacturing facility since last week and stayed at home.

Samsung's Polish plant produces home appliances, including washers and refrigerators. The facility was partially shut down in May after a virus case was reported there.

This file photo taken July 30, 2020, shows an outdoor sign at Samsung Electronics Co.'s office building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

