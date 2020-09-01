U.N. raises 5 percent of funds needed to help with N.K. anti-virus efforts
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has raised about 5 percent of what is needed to help with North Korea's efforts to prevent the new coronavirus, a U.N. report showed Tuesday.
According to the report by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the U.N. has collected US$1.8 million, far smaller than the $39.7 million estimated to be necessary to support North Korea's anti-epidemic efforts.
The amount was still slightly larger than the $1.3 million the OCHA reported in June.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but outside watchers say the country is in dire need of outside help in the face of such infectious diseases, given its weak medical infrastructure.
The North closed its border late in January in a precautionary move to prevent the flow of the virus, and toughened quarantine criteria on inbound goods and people.
