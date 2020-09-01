Telcos, gov't set up task force to expand 5G into rural areas
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's three mobile carriers and the government launched a task force Tuesday to help expand 5G coverage into rural areas as the country moves to provide super fast connectivity to all people.
The task force aims to allow roaming network sharing among SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. in areas where population density is low, the Ministry of Science and ICT said.
Each mobile carrier will set up their communication networks in designated areas, which can be shared with the other two, after they reach an agreement on the issue in the next six months.
As of June, South Korea had 7 million 5G mobile network subscribers, mostly in big cities, after the country began to offer the fast communication service in April 2019.
The ministry said the tie-up between SK, KT and LG Uplus will mark the first time that the companies will work together on a national level to share network roaming infrastructure.
