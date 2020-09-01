Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that BTS has written a "new chapter in K-pop history" by topping the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time as a South Korean artist.
"It is truly amazing. It is a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop," he said on his social media account.
It is more meaningful that the seven-member boy band has made the achievement with the song "Dynamite," which contains a message of hope and consolation for the people in the world suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the president.
The success "will bring huge consolation to Koreans suffering from the national crisis caused by COVID-19. I offer my heartfelt congratulations," he added.
