Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history

11:08 September 01, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that BTS has written a "new chapter in K-pop history" by topping the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time as a South Korean artist.

"It is truly amazing. It is a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop," he said on his social media account.

It is more meaningful that the seven-member boy band has made the achievement with the song "Dynamite," which contains a message of hope and consolation for the people in the world suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the president.

The success "will bring huge consolation to Koreans suffering from the national crisis caused by COVID-19. I offer my heartfelt congratulations," he added.

President Moon Jae-in, in a file photo released by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

