Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #football #K League

K League's top scorer also leads in shots, shooting percentage

14:33 September 01, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- It stands to reason that you have to take shots to score goals in football. And the leading scorer in the 2020 K League 1 season has elevated that to a new level, data showed Tuesday.

Ulsan Hyundai FC's Junior Negrao has netted 21 goals in 18 matches, nine ahead of Pohang Steelers' Stanislav Iljutcenko.

Junior Negrao of Ulsan Hyundai FC celebrates his goal against FC Seoul in a K League 1 match at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 30, 2020. (Yonhap)

In addition to having scored the most goals, Junior Negrao also leads the way in shots on target, total shot attempts and shooting percentage.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) unveiled its match data reports on Tuesday. According to the league's number crunching, Junior Negrao has put 49 shots on target and has made 72 shot attempts. The Brazilian striker has scored on 68.1 percent of his shots on target.

Iljutcenko is tied for third in shots on target with 45 and has a 51.1 percent shooting percentage.

Daegu FC's Cesinha has had 60 shots on target. He's third overall with 10 goals scored.

Junior Negrao of Ulsan Hyundai FC (R) and Kim Nam-chun of FC Seoul battle for the ball during a K League 1 match at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 30, 2020. (Yonhap)

With nine matches left, Junior Negrao is threatening to break the single-season record of 31 goals. In 2012, Dejan Damjanovic hit that mark in 42 matches out of a possible 44. This year, teams will only play 27 matches, instead of the usual 38, because the start of the season was pushed back by more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Junior Negrao has been scoring 1.16 goals per game and could end up right around 31 goals if he keeps up the current pace.

Cesinha leads the K League 1 in another offensive category: key passes, defined as the final passes that lead to a shot, regardless of the shot's outcome. He has made 44 key passes so far, seven more than Aleksandar Palocevic of Pohang Steelers.

In this file photo from Aug. 16, 2020, Cesinha of Dageu FC (C) fires a shot against Incheon United during a K League 1 match at DGB Daegu Bank Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Cesinha also came out on top in crosses, connecting on 36 out of 112 attempts.

On defense, Busan IPark midfielder Park Jong-woo has been the best in tackles, with 27 successful challenges out of 45 attempts.

In net, Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo boasts a save percentage of 81.67 percent, having conceded 11 goals from 49 shots on target.

In this file photo from June 16, 2020, Jo Hyeon-woo of Ulsan Hyundai FC (R) makes a save during a K League 1 match against Gangwon FC at Gangneung Stadium in Gangneung, 230 kilometers east of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK