K League's top scorer also leads in shots, shooting percentage

With nine matches left, Junior Negrao is threatening to break the single-season record of 31 goals. In 2012, Dejan Damjanovic hit that mark in 42 matches out of a possible 44. This year, teams will only play 27 matches, instead of the usual 38, because the start of the season was pushed back by more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Junior Negrao has been scoring 1.16 goals per game and could end up right around 31 goals if he keeps up the current pace.