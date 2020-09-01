Army soldier tests positive for new coronavirus after initially testing negative
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier in the northern county of Gapyeong tested positive for the new coronavirus after an initial negative test in cases traced to the massive infection cluster at a Seoul church, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Earlier, five soldiers tested positive for the virus after contact with a civilian worker at a training regiment in Gapyeong, about 55 kilometers northeast of Seoul, tested positive following a visit to the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul.
The infected soldier had received a negative result in the initial coronavirus test conducted on nearly 1,500 service personnel on the base.
He tested positive, however, in the second COVID-19 test that was intended to clear him following his two-week quarantine, the ministry said.
As of Tuesday, the total number of patients linked to the church stood at 1,083 across the country, according to health authorities.
So far, the military reported 108 coronavirus patients. Currently, 911 service members are in isolation in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines.
