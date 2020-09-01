SsangYong's August sales fall 20 pct amid pandemic
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales fell 20 percent last month from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
SsangYong Motor sold 8,027 vehicles in August, down from 10,015 units a year ago due to weak demand for its models amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 16 percent to 6,792 units from 8,038 during the same period, while exports dropped 38 percent to 1,235 from 1,977, the statement said.
From January to August, sales fell 27 percent to 64,873 units from 88,702 in the year-ago period, it said.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.
In 2011, Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 523 billion won (US$437.93 million).
Mahindra currently owns a 74.65 percent stake in the SUV-focused carmaker.
(END)