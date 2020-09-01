Hyundai's August sales fall 14 pct on virus impact
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday its sales fell 14 percent last month from a year earlier as the new coronavirus outbreak continued to affect vehicle sales.
The country's biggest carmaker sold 312,990 vehicles in August, down from 364,590 units a year earlier, due to decreased overseas demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 3.2 percent to 54,590 units last month from 52,997 a year ago, helped by robust sales of new models. But overseas sales declined 17 percent to 258,400 from 311,693 during the cited period.
From January to August, sales dropped 21 percent to 2,237,733 units from 2,848,759 in the same period of last year.
