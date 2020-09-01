GM Korea's Aug. sales rise 13 pct on exports
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Tuesday its sales rose 13 percent last month from a year earlier, helped by exports despite the new coronavirus outbreak.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 27,747 vehicles in August, up from 24,517 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 8 percent to 5,898 units last month from 6,411 a year ago, but exports jumped 21 percent to 21,849 from 18,106 during the same period, it said.
Robust sales of the Trailblazer sport utility vehicle helped push up the monthly sales results, GM Korea said.
From January to August, sales fell 21 percent to 228,417 autos from 287,540 in the same period of last year.
Domestic sales rose 11 percent to 53,978 in the first eight months from 48,763 a year ago, while exports fell 27 percent to 174,439 from 238,777.
