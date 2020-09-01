Buddhist temples to suspend services, small gatherings for two weeks amid coronavirus spread
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean Buddhist community said Tuesday that it will suspend all religious services, classes and meetings for two weeks, joining the nationwide social distancing campaign to fight against a recent spike in the novel coronavirus.
The suspension will take effect Thursday at all temples under the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism across the country, the order said.
"Buddhist temples are practicing strengthened social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the sake of the lives and safety of people," it said.
Around 300 daily coronavirus cases have been reported for weeks in South Korea, leading the government to tighten social distancing to bring the virus spread under control.
It is the second time that the Jogye Order, the biggest Buddhist sect in South Korea, has suspended religious events due to the virus spread this year.
All temples were shut down for about two months in February, when South Korean experienced the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
