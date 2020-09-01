Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(4th LD) Samsung heir Lee indicted in high-profile succession case
SEOUL -- Prosecutors indicted Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong without physical detention Tuesday for his role in a controversial merger and alleged accounting fraud, in the latest development of the tumultuous legal saga that has dogged him for years.
Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, was charged with unfair trading, stock manipulation, breach of trust in relation to the 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates seen as a key step toward his succession, and alleged accounting fraud at the pharmaceutical unit of Samsung Biologics.
----------------
(LEAD) Samsung heir braces for yet another legal battle; Samsung on alert over uncertainties
SEOUL -- Samsung Group was once again on alert Tuesday after its heir apparent Lee Jae-yong was indicted for his alleged role in a controversial merger and fraudulent accounting.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Lee, the de facto leader of South Korea's top conglomerate, without detention on charges of violation of capital market laws and occupational breach of trust after investigating a controversial merger between two Samsung affiliates a few years ago.
----------------
(2nd LD) With 'Dynamite,' BTS becomes 1st S. Korean artist to top Billboard Hot 100
WASHINGTON -- BTS became the first South Korean artist to land at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart in the United States on Monday.
"BTS achieves its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as 'Dynamite' debuts at the summit," Billboard reported Monday, one day before its chart will be refreshed.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon congratulates BTS on Billboard feat, says it writes new K-pop history
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Tuesday that BTS has written a "new chapter in K-pop history" by topping the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time as a South Korean artist.
"It is truly amazing. It is a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop," he said on his social media account.
----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 300 for 3rd day, total tops 20,000
SEOUL -- The number of daily new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed under 300 for the third consecutive day Tuesday, but health authorities remain vigilant over a rise in patients in critical condition and cases with unknown transmission routes.
The country reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, including 222 local infections, raising the total caseload to 20,182, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(News Focus) S. Korea gears up for long virus battle as infection cases top 20,000
SEOUL -- South Korea is bracing for a prolonged virus combat as the number of cases involving unknown transmission routes and critically ill patients increases, with the country's infection cases surpassing the grim 20,000 mark.
South Korea, once praised for its successful containment of COVID-19, reported 235 new cases Tuesday, raising the nation's total to 20,182.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rebound on bargain hunting, massive budget proposal
SEOUL -- South Korean shares rebounded Tuesday from a decline of over 1 percent the previous session, largely due to investors' bargain hunting for undervalued heavyweights and the government's record budget proposal for next year. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 23.38 points, or 1.01 percent, to close at 2,349.55.
----------------
(LEAD) Gov't, striking doctors still sparring over reform plan
SEOUL -- The government urged striking doctors on Tuesday to end their walkout amid the resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks in the country as a plan to increase admission quotas has been unconditionally put on hold.
Earlier this week, a Korean Intern and Resident Association (KIRA) task force voted in favor of an indefinite walkout of its members. Thousands of trainee doctors working at general hospitals began the strike on Aug. 21 to protest the government's medical reform scheme.
