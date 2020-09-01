Two U.S. Forces Korea aircraft fly near capital area
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) flew two aircraft near the capital area Tuesday, a civilian aviation tracker said, on an apparent mission to maintain readiness against potential threats by North Korea.
U-2S Dragon Lady surveillance aircraft and A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jet were spotted in the skies over near the cities of Hwaseong and Seongnam, south of Seoul, earlier in the day, No Callsign tweeted.
They appear to have carried out regular missions, including monitoring North Korea, according to military sources here.
U-2S is known to have conducted a surveillance mission over areas surrounding the heavily fortified inter-Korean border to monitor North Korea's front-line military activities.
Dubbed a "tank killer," the A-10 has been one of the key air assets for the U.S. military in South Korea in deterring a potential provocation by the communist country.
North Korea has not shown major military actions in recent weeks, as it has been struggling with a variety of internal challenges, such as COVID-19 and damage from recent heavy downpours. It carried out summertime drills in an adjusted manner to deal with those issues.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)