Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #hospital COVID-19

(LEAD) 10 coronavirus cases linked to Seoul hospital confirmed

00:37 September 02, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout)

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- At least 10 new coronavirus cases traced to a general hospital in Seoul have been confirmed, officials said Tuesday.

An employee at Hyemin Hospital tested positive for the virus Monday after showing symptoms the previous day. The hospital was later shut down.

Out of 28 people known to have come in contact with the patient, nine have tested positive as of Tuesday, according to health authorities. Fifteen have tested negative while four others were awaiting their results, they said.

Hyemin, located in Seoul's Gwangjin ward, is a mid-sized general hospital with more than 250 beds.

As the worker reported to work late last week, thorough disinfection work and contact tracing are under way, according to the ward office.

South Korea has seen a surge in new coronavirus cases since mid-August. On Tuesday, the country reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, including 222 local infections, raising the total caseload to 20,182, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total caseload surpassed the 20,000 mark for the first time since the country reported its first case on Jan. 20.

This file photo taken by a Yonhap News TV reporter shows medical workers moving a confirmed patient of the new coronavirus to the Kyungpook National University Hospital in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 30, 2020, as the city reported 30 new daily COVID-19 cases, the highest in more than five months. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK