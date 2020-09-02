Go to Contents
06:54 September 02, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Cumulative COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors indict Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong in high-profile succession case (Kookmin Daily)
-- State prosecutors accuse Samsung's Lee Jae-yong (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecution charges Lee Jae-young (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Samsung's Lee Jae-yong indicted (Segye Times)
-- State debt to increase to 1,000 tln won by 2022 (Chosun Ilbo)
-- BTS tops world (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to inject 556 tln won next year (Hankyoreh)
-- Prosecution indicts Samsung's Lee in yearslong merger probe (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-yong indicted for role in illegal merger, stock manipulation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't proposes 556 tln-won budget for 2021 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Samsung's de facto leader indicted for merger in 2015 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea sees 11-fold rise in severe patients (Korea Herald)
-- Another battle set to haunt Samsung heir (Korea Times)
(END)

