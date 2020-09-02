2017 -- North Korea stages its sixth and most powerful nuclear test so far at its only known nuclear test site in Punggye-ri, prompting strong reactions from South Korea and its allies. Later the North claimed to have successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb that can be mounted on an intercontinental ballistic missile. Pyongyang has since dismantled its Punggye-ri nuclear test site under a denuclearization deal reached by its leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in their historic summit held in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

