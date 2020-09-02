Go to Contents
S. Korea's inflation increases 0.7 pct in August

08:01 September 02, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.7 percent on-year in August due to a rise in prices of agricultural goods, marking the second consecutive month of increase amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

The August tally accelerates from a 0.3 percent on-year gain in July, according to the data released by Statistics Korea.

The nation's inflation also climbed 0.6 percent on-month in August, the data showed.

Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, went up 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Utility prices gained 0.5 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped 15.8 percent on-year in August, the data showed.

