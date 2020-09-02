Typhoon Maysak moving toward Jeju
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Maysak was moving toward Jeju early Wednesday, keeping the southern resort island on alert over what was forecast to be one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the country in years.
The typhoon was moving at 22 kph at seas some 370 kilometers south of Seogwipo in Jeju as of 6 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). Its maximum wind speed was 47 meters per second.
Maysak was forecast to pass through seas east of Jeju this evening and arrive on the southern coast near South Gyeongsang Province early Thursday. The weather agency said it is then expected to pass through Busan and the country's eastern coastal cities.
The agency said Tuesday that Maysak may be more powerful than Typhoon Bavi that hit the country last week and was expected to follow a similar route as Typhoon Maemi that caused the second-highest property damage ever recorded in the country in 2003.
While Maysak's strength was expected to slightly ease in the afternoon, damage was expected to be substantial as the country's inland area is predicted to be under the influence of the typhoon.
Heavy rain was expected in the areas, with rain of more than 400 mm soaking Jeju and parts of the country's eastern coastal regions, such as Gangwon and North and South Gyeongsang provinces.
Maximum wind speed was forecast at up to 50 mps in Jeju and the eastern coastal areas and 40 mps in Gangwon and the southern and eastern inner land regions. A wind speed of 40 mps can topple big rocks and vehicles in operation.
With the typhoon approaching the country, a typhoon advisory has been placed in seas surrounding Jeju. The advisory was expected to expand to across the country, including the greater Seoul area, on early Thursday.
