Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Dynamite

BTS to appear on 'America's Got Talent,' announces another 'Dynamite' video

09:16 September 02, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group BTS on Wednesday announced three more TV appearances in the United States and a plan to drop an additional music video for "Dynamite," which stormed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by debuting at No. 1 this week.

BTS will appear on the City Music Series on NBC's "Today" show on Sept. 10 (U.S. time) and on "America's Got Talent" on the same network on Sept. 16, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

On Sept. 18, BTS will make an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and perform "Dynamite."

This image, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Sept. 2, 2020, shows the upcoming promotional schedule of K-pop group BTS in the United States for its single "Dynamite" (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Big Hit announced that a new music video for "Dynamite" centered on the band's choreography will also be released on Sept. 26.

On Tuesday BTS debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart with its latest single "Dynamite," becoming the first South Korean singer or group to achieve the feat.

Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was solo act PSY with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at the No. 2 spot.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Entertainment on Aug. 21, 2020, shows members of K-pop sensation BTS posing for photos during an online press conference to unveil the group's new single "Dynamite" in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The only Asian to make it to the top of the Hot 100 in the past was Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto with "Sukiyaki" in 1963.

BTS also won four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) -- Best Pop, Best Group, Best Choreography and Best K-pop -- on Sunday for "ON," the lead song for "Map of the Soul: 7" released in February.

With "ON," BTS became the first Asian act to win Best Pop at the VMAs, outperforming other nominated heavyweights, including the Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

In this image, captured from Naver's V Live site on Sept. 1, 2020, members of K-pop band BTS hold an online meeting with fans in celebration of the group's ascent to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States the previous day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK