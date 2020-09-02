S. Korean cultural content balance in black for 9th month in June
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea posted a cultural content trade surplus for the ninth consecutive month in June amid the overseas popularity of K-pop and its broader Korean Wave, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's surplus in the trade of films, dramas, songs and other cultural content came to US$18.4 million in June, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.
South Korea's cultural content trade balance had been in the black since October last year.
The country registered its first cultural content trade surplus of $14.2 million in October 2014, and the balance had been in the black for 59 months running before it came to zilch in September last year.
June's surplus came as South Korea's pop culture has struck a chord with young people around the world in recent years, burnishing South Korea's image as a trendsetting country home to "Gangnam Style," South Korean rapper Psy's mega-hit song.
Recently, South Korean boy band BTS has written a new chapter in K-pop history by topping the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for the first time as a South Korean artist.
