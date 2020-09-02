Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai #Kona

Hyundai unveils upgraded Kona SUV ahead of launch

09:19 September 02, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday unveiled the upgraded Kona subcompact sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch next month.

The face-lifted Kona subcompact SUV comes three years after Hyundai introduced the first-generation model in June 2017. It comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged engine or a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.

The 1.6 gasoline-powered N Line model will be released as well in the domestic market next month, it said.

This photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the upgraded Kona subcompact SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Hyundai said it plans to release the Kona SUV with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine later.

The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.

Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models, such as the i30 N Line, in select markets.

Hyundai plans to add the Sonata N Line with a 2.5 gasoline turbocharged engine to the N Line lineup within this year.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK