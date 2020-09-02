Hyundai unveils upgraded Kona SUV ahead of launch
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday unveiled the upgraded Kona subcompact sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch next month.
The face-lifted Kona subcompact SUV comes three years after Hyundai introduced the first-generation model in June 2017. It comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged engine or a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.
The 1.6 gasoline-powered N Line model will be released as well in the domestic market next month, it said.
Hyundai said it plans to release the Kona SUV with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine later.
The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving, while the N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles.
Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models, such as the i30 N Line, in select markets.
Hyundai plans to add the Sonata N Line with a 2.5 gasoline turbocharged engine to the N Line lineup within this year.
