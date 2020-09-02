Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #typhoon

North Korea braces for another powerful typhoon

09:56 September 02, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday urged efforts to prevent damage from another typhoon heading toward the Korean Peninsula as the country grapples to recover from a previous typhoon.

The North was hit by Typhoon Bavi last week that caused flooding and destruction in many areas, including its southwestern province of Hwanghae, known as a major rice-producing region. Leader Kim Jong-un visited the province, calling for recovery efforts though he said the damage is "smaller than expected."

"A warning has been issued in the country that Typhoon No. 9, coming from the Philippines, is likely to affect the country. As such, we are taking active measures to prevent damage in the country's eastern regions," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling party, said in an article Wednesday.

Typhoon Maysak, the ninth tropical storm of the season, will likely hit the country's eastern regions, with some areas expected to receive up to 400 millimeters of rain Wednesday and Thursday, according to state media.

"We need to come up with thorough measures to prevent accidents and natural disasters," leader Kim was quoted as saying in the paper.

The paper added that officials were taking several measures so as to minimize damage in crop fields, factories and in the fishing industry in Kangwon Province and in northeastern areas, including North and South Hamgyong provinces.

The latest typhoon comes as North Korea suffers from a double whammy of coronavirus concerns and deepening economic woes, and fresh concerns over damage caused by recent heavy downpours.

This photo, captured from North Korea's Central TV, shows inundation due to Typhoon Bavi in the North's western port of Nampo on Aug. 27, 2020. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)
This satellite image provided by the National Meteorological Satellite Center shows Typhoon Maysak's movement as of 4 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2020. The season's ninth typhoon was moving north-northwest about 270 kilometers south of Okinawa, Japan, as of 3 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(MORE)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK