Military doctors to be assigned to civilian COVID-19 hospitals in greater Seoul area
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Dozens of military doctors will be sent to civilian hospitals in Seoul and the metropolitan area to support the government's handling of a growing number of new coronavirus patients in the region, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
Twenty-two military doctors will be assigned to nine hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 patients, including the Incheon Medical Center in the western city of Incheon and the Seobuk City Hospital in Seoul, in phases starting Friday, according to the ministry.
"The central government asked for 53 medical doctors, and we are working on the additional support," the ministry said in a release.
Currently, the defense ministry mobilized 24 military doctors and nurses for quarantine efforts at Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to South Korea.
Starting Friday, the Armed Forces General Hospital in Seoul will also begin accepting COVID-19 patients in critical condition, and 68 doctors and nurses are getting ready for the move, the ministry said, adding that discussions are under way with the health authorities to use more beds at the military hospital for COVID-19 patients.
The recent spike in the number of infections in the greater Seoul area has caused concern about the possible shortage of sickbeds particularly for those with serious symptoms.
