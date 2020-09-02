Samsung Electronics unveils new home cinema projector
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled its new home theater projector as it expects to see brisk sales amid the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend.
The South Korean tech giant introduced the Premiere at the Life Unstoppable online event, where the company showcased various home appliance products centered on the European market.
The Premiere comes with a high-end model that boasts triple laser technology using red, blue and green laser light sources and a budget model with a single laser system. The home cinema project will be launched globally no later than this year, Samsung said.
The high-end model can deliver up to a 130-inch screen with 4K picture quality and boasts a maximum brightness of 2,800 ANSI lumens.
The Premiere is also equipped with Samsung's High Dynamic Range (HDR) 10+ video technology that optimizes brightness and contrast of a video on a frame-by-frame or a scene-by-scene basis. Users can also enjoy popular streaming services like YouTube and Netflix through the projector.
Samsung said the Premiere is one of its lifestyle TV products that reflect users' lifestyle and living patterns. Samsung's lifestyle TV lineup currently includes the Serif, a home decor-focused TV, and the Terrace, an outdoor TV.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)