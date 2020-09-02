With each passing start, Kim Kwang-hyun proving his worth in Cardinals' rotation

Advanced data suggest Kim has been rather lucky this season. Prior to Tuesday's outing, opponents were hitting only .189 on batted balls in play (BABIP) against Kim, while the league average was .289. Kim had also allowed a hard-hit rate of 44.4 percent, which would place him among the 15 worst in the majors, if Kim had pitched enough innings to qualify. On the flip side, his soft contact of 9.3 percent would put Kim near the bottom.