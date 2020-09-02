Global K-pop fest KCON to be streamed online next month
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- KCON, a major K-pop and Korean culture festival series, will be held online again amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, its organizer announced Wednesday.
The event, with the banner theme of "KCON:TACT 2020 FALL," will be streamed from Oct. 16-25 through the channel "M-net K-POP" on YouTube, according to South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM.
The latest digital technologies, including augmented reality (AR) and hologram productions, will help fans feel they are at a real concert, it said.
Meet-and-greet events between fans and artists will also be held remotely, along with non-music programs.
It is the second time that CJ ENM has held KCON online following the one in June due to the novel coronavirus epidemic.
Launched in 2012 amid the global emergence of K-pop and Korean cultural content, KCON has been at the forefront of promoting Korean pop culture overseas.
Its June event, which was originally planned in New York, attracted 4 million viewers from 153 countries across the world.
