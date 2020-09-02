Samsung unveils new home appliances, mobile devices for European consumers
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday unveiled a set of new home appliances and gadgets for the European consumers that highlight human-centered solutions amid the pandemic.
At the Life Unstoppable online event, Samsung introduced its latest innovations, from washing appliances to smartphones, with a goal of delivering "connected, seamless experiences" to consumers.
The South Korean tech giant usually showcases its new home appliance products in the second half at the IFA, Europe's largest tech expo.
But this year, Samsung decided not to participate in the IFA due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead hosted its own event that allows users to experience its latest products through an interactive virtual world.
"This year has seen us completely re-evaluate our relationship with technology, in a way that no one could have expected," said Benjamin Braun, chief marketing officer at Samsung Europe. "At Samsung, we not only embrace these changes, but aim to stay one step ahead, already innovating with the future in mind."
Hoping to ride on the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend, Samsung unveiled a new home cinema projector, the Premiere, for the first time. The product's high-end model uses triple laser technology to deliver 4K picture quality.
The Terrace, Samsung's outdoor lifestyle TV that was first unveiled in the United States in May, made its European debut. The Terrace will be available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models in Europe, according to the company.
For gamers, Samsung unveiled its new curved monitor, the Odyssey G5 series, offering more display options in addition to its Odyssey G9 and G7 products. The Odyssey G5, boasting 144Hz refresh rate, comes in 27-inch and 32-inch models.
Samsung also introduced laundry appliances with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and refrigerators highlighting customization features.
Samsung hopes its Bespoke refrigerator range can deliver brisk sales in Europe. The Bespoke refrigerator is built under the company's Project Prism, which aims to reflect consumers' lifestyles and allows them to personalize the materials, colors, shapes and designs of the products.
When it comes to mobile devices, Samsung showcased the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet with a 10.4-inch screen and the Galaxy A42 5G smartphone with a 6.6-inch screen and quad-camera setup.
The Galaxy Fit 2 wristband with upgraded features for fitness tracking was also unveiled.
To better assist consumers who use multiple mobile gadgets, Samsung introduced the Wireless Charger Trio that can charge three devices all at once.
