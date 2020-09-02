Go to Contents
Entire minor league team negative for COVID-19 after players come in contact with patient

15:01 September 02, 2020

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- An entire South Korean minor league baseball team has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, after two of its players came in contact with a patient from another club.

The LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Wednesday that 37 players, 16 coaches and eight staffers on their affiliate in the Futures League have all tested negative for COVID-19.

This photo, taken on Sept. 1, 2020, shows the Futures League training facility for the Korea Baseball Organization club Hanwha Eagles in Seosan, 150 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

The Twins' affiliate faced the Hanwha Eagles' minor league club on Aug. 25 and 26. Before those games, Hanwha pitcher Shin Jung-rak, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, came in contact with two LG players.

Those two players, along with their two roommates, were tested first on Tuesday, and their results came back negative.

The remaining members of the Twins' affiliate were tested later Tuesday, and their results were also negative.

The Eagles reported an additional positive case from their minor league club late Tuesday. The Eagles noted that 45 other members of the organization tested negative and 50 are awaiting their results.

In this file photo from Aug. 27, 2020, LG Twins players celebrate their 2-0 victory over the KT Wiz in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

