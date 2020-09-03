Korean-language dailies

-- 'Over 20,000 people have died due to toxic humidifiers,' research paper says over S. Korea's related scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Major hospitals' ERs in shortage of doctors due to their strike, professors instead on night duty (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to set up unit to supervise real estate transactions (Donga llbo)

-- Police raid S. Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb for alleged economic fraud (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to establish unit to oversee real estate on standing basis (Segye Times)

-- Moon says nurses 'shoulder burden of (striking) doctors' to drive wedge between them (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't presses ahead with establishment of property transaction supervisory unit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Typhoon Maysak hits southeastern provinces, another one forecast next week (Hankyoreh)

-- Coronavirus spread expected to affect Chuseok holiday (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party already submits 217 anti-market bills (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kakao Games draws 59 tln won of IPO subscription deposits (Korea Economic Daily)

