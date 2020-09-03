(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 3)

The billboard charts are not new territory for the K-pop boy band, which has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart four times. But the benchmark Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, which tallies not only U.S. streaming, sales data but also radio airplay, means more of a wider and general audience are listening to BTS' music. It's a coveted spot for musicians around the world. Their lead track "On," from the album "Map of the Soul:7" released in February, rose to No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart, so their ascent to the top seemed all but inevitable. Before BTS, there was the Korean solo musician Psy, whose "Gangnam Style" spent seven weeks at No. 2 in 2012.