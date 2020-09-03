Hyundai teases new Tucson SUV ahead of launch
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday released a teaser for the all-new Tucson sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch this month.
The fourth-generation Tucson SUV comes five years after Hyundai introduced the third-generation model in 2015, the company said in a statement.
The new SUV adopts what Hyundai calls Sensuous Sportiness, defined by harmony among four fundamental elements in vehicle design -- proportion, architecture, styling and technology.
Hyundai has applied the new design concept to the upgraded model of the sixth-generation Grandeur that was launched in 2016, the new Sonata sedan launched last year, the all-new Avante compact launched in April and the all-electric concept Prophecy.
Prices and other details about the new Tucson will be released later, the statement said.
