State Department says Biegun, new Vice FM Choi discuss 'enduring' strength of alliance
WASHINGTON, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and his new South Korean counterpart had discussed the alliance, which it called the "linchpin" of peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region.
Biegun and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun held phone talks Wednesday (Korea time) for the first time since Choi, formerly presidential secretary for peace planning, took office on Aug. 18.
"Deputy Secretary Biegun and Vice Foreign Minister Choi discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.–ROK alliance, which remains the linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region," the State Department said in a press release. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.
At the phone talks, Biegun congratulated Choi on his recent appointment and invited him to visit Washington at his earliest convenience, the department said.
