Deja vu all over again: Blue Jays' Ryu Hyun-jin picks up sloppy teammates for win

Take the 2010 season, for instance. The Eagles finished in last place and won just 49 games. Ryu went 16-4 with a 1.82 ERA that season, tossing five complete games and three shutouts. With subpar defense behind him, striking out batters was often the best way to get out of trouble. The Eagles ranked last in team batting average and runs scored that year, meaning Ryu really had to bear down and keep opponents off the board just to give his team a chance to win.