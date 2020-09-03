(LEAD) LG unveils smart home studded with latest tech
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday unveiled a smart home built in South Korea equipped with its latest products and technologies to demonstrate future home living.
LG ThinQ Home was introduced during the company's press conference at IFA 2020, Europe's largest tech expo that runs through Saturday in Berlin.
LG said it took about a year to build a four-story house in Pangyo, south of Seoul, that aims to deliver "zero energy," "zero effort," and "zero stress" to homeowners with its appliances and solutions.
"LG ThinQ Home is an experimental studio for shaping the future, testing and validating all those great ideas to create a new insight and value, where living takes on a whole new meaning of constant innovation," said Kim Kyung-ho, executive vice president of the LG's Business Solutions Europe.
In the era of the coronavirus pandemic, LG said its smart home focused on showing three main values of home -- care, convenience and entertainment.
The main door of the ThinQ Home is equipped with face-recognition technology, with its door handle applied with an ultraviolet (UV) light technology for sterilization.
The house is full of LG's latest home appliance products, from steam closet to air purifiers. It also features LG's future products, such as smart hood, and windows with transparent OLED panels.
The house has a smart wall that moves with voice control. LG said its 77-inch OLED TV fully appears from the behind the wall when people want to watch TV.
ThinQ Home has smart mirrors, named Home Concierge, that allow people to control their home appliances, check home energy usage and have room-to-room communications.
"(Home Concierge) really is a brain of the house," said LG Chief Technology Officer Park Il-pyung.
The company said it has established a building integrated photovoltaic system for the smart home, with 998 solar modules installed on the roof and exterior of the house.
ThinQ Home also has an energy storage system (ESS) and an electric car charging station.
LG said the house is compatible with home energy management system that learns homeowners' living patterns and can automatically adjust energy use. ThinQ Home will also self-control temperature, humidity and analyzes fine dust levels to provide a clean indoor environment.
