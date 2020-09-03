Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Doctors come up with agreement for dialogue with govt, parliament
SEOUL -- A task force of doctors reached its own agreement on Thursday as it prepares to hold dialogue with the government and the ruling party on ending a strike amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The task force -- lead by members of the Korean Medical Association (KMA) and the Korean Intern and Resident Association (KIRA) -- held a closed-door meeting to come up with the agreement representing the whole medical circle.
(LEAD) N.K. unlikely to seek engagement with Seoul until next year's campaign season: ex-USFK commander
SEOUL -- North Korea is unlikely to seek engagement with South Korea until next year as the regime believes it would have better leverage to deal with Seoul after the country's presidential election season kicks off, former U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Vincent Brooks said Thursday.
During the third and the final session of the annual Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD), Brooks also called for both maximum pressure on and engagement with North Korea while moving away from classic views about what steps Pyongyang will take in the future.
(LEAD) Main opposition official at National Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- An official of the main opposition party's secretariat tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, raising the alert over additional infections at the National Assembly.
The People Power Party official whose office is at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, is a Seoul resident in her 30s. Health authorities plan to screen other employees at the office.
(LEAD) Supreme Court annuls former govt's decision to outlaw progressive teachers' union
SEOUL -- Overturning an appellate court's ruling, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled a decision by the former Park Geun-hye government to outlaw a progressive teachers' union for accepting a handful of fired teachers as its members, opening the way for the union to regain its legal status.
The full bench of the highest court accepted by majority the appeal by the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU) to regain its legal status, sending the case back to a lower court for retrial.
Asiana deal set to become another botched M&A in airline sector
SEOUL -- HDC Hyundai Development Co.'s planned takeover of Asiana Airlines Inc. is facing the increasing risk of falling through, as the property developer and the airline's creditors have failed to narrow differences over acquisition terms, industry sources said Thursday.
HDC Chairman Chung Mong-gyu and Lee Dong-gull, chairman of main creditor Korea Development Bank (KDB), met last week to discuss all possible options to push forward the stalled deal amid the coronavirus outbreak.
S. Korea mulls redeeming money given to WFP for stalled N.K. rice provision project
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Thursday that it is considering redeeming the money it sent to the World Food Programme (WFP) for a plan to provide rice assistance to North Korea if there is no progress in the stalled project by the end of this year.
In June last year, the ministry announced the plan to provide 50,000 tons of rice to North Korea through the WFP and sent the organization 13.8 billion won (US$11.6 million) to cover transportation, equipment and monitoring costs.
7 more USFK-related Americans test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- Seven U.S. service members tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrivals in South Korea last month, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Three of them arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights from the U.S. on Aug. 17, 19 and 28, and the remainder arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights from their home country on Aug. 15, 17, 28 and 29, according to the USFK.
(2nd LD) Typhoon Maysak causes heavy flood damage in eastern regions of N. Korea
SEOUL -- Typhoon Maysak dumped torrential rains in eastern parts of North Korea on Thursday, triggering heavy flooding in the coastal city of Wonsan and causing residents near Mount Kumgang to evacuate to safer areas, state media reported.
The Korean Central Television Broadcasting Station has been running breaking news in real time and updates on the ninth tropical storm of the season nearly every hour since 6 p.m. Wednesday.
