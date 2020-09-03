Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Dynamite #Guinness World Record

BTS' 'Dynamite' music video sets 3 Guinness World Records

19:16 September 03, 2020

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- BTS has broken three Guinness World Records (GWR) titles with the music video for "Dynamite," which became the first South Korean song to top Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart this week.

According to the website of GWR on Thursday, BTS' "Dynamite" has been certified as the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

The music video attracted more than 3 million concurrent viewers at its premiere on Aug. 21 and garnered 101.1 million views in 24 hours globally, making it the music video with the biggest first-day debut on YouTube to date.

The holder of the three GWR titles before BTS was K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, which set the previous records in July with the music video for "How You Like That."

A screenshot of a Twitter post by the Guinness World Records on Sept. 3, 2020, announcing the news that BTS set three records with the music video for the band's smash-hit single "Dynamite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

On Tuesday, BTS debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's main singles chart with its latest single "Dynamite," becoming the first South Korean singer or group to achieve the feat.

Previously, the highest-charting South Korean artist ever on the Hot 100 was solo act PSY with his 2012 viral hit "Gangnam Style," which peaked at the No. 2 spot. The only Asian to make it to the top of the Hot 100 in the past was Japanese singer Kyu Sakamoto with "Sukiyaki" in 1963.

The group also won four awards at the MTV Video Music Awards -- Best Pop, Best Group, Best Choreography and Best K-pop -- on Monday for "ON," the lead song for "Map of the Soul: 7," released in February.

This photo, released by Big Hit Entertainment, shows a teaser for global K-pop band BTS' hit single "Dynamite." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK