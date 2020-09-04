(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 4)
Mega-budget inevitable
Take long-term measures for fiscal health
The Moon Jae-in administration finalized its 555.8 trillion won ($469.8 billion) budget for 2021 during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday. The amount is a record high, marking an 8.5 percent increase from this year's outlays.
To a large extent, the "super" budget is inevitable to help the country get out of the COVID-19 crisis and speed up an economic recovery next year. The government plans to spend 199.9 trillion won, or 36 percent of the total, on health, welfare and job creation, up 10.7 percent from this year.
No one can overemphasize the importance of an expansionary fiscal policy aimed at overcoming the pandemic and revitalizing the battered economy. We couldn't agree more with Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki who said, "Our fiscal policy has played the role of a strong prop for the nation's economy to quickly respond to a crisis."
This year's budget was fixed at 512.3 trillion won, up 9.1 percent from 2019. But it was far from enough to cope with the coronavirus outbreak. Thus, the liberal administration has so far drawn up three supplementary budgets totaling 59 trillion won. It has also come up with a massive 270 trillion won economic stimulus package.
Against this backdrop, some critics have raised concerns about the rapidly expanding budget spending. Next year's budget seems to add fuel to the problem. It will cause a huge deficit, hurting the country's fiscal health. For this reason, the finance ministry plans to issue state bonds worth 90 trillion won next year, up 50-percent from this year's 60 trillion won.
Yet, Minister Hong was trying to downplay the risk of snowballing national debt. He said the expansionary fiscal policy should play a more active role in overcoming the coronavirus crisis, although it will weaken fiscal soundness somewhat. In other words, he is putting more priority on fiscal expansion to minimize the crippling impact of COVID-19 on the economy.
We hope that Hong moves in the right direction to battle with the unprecedented crisis. Yet, policymakers need to pay heed to growing worries that the Moon government has had little or no regard for a balanced budget and fiscal sustainability. Even some opposition politicians and conservative pundits are criticizing the administration for providing an exorbitant sum in welfare benefits to the people for populist purposes. Such criticism existed well before the virus outbreak.
The accumulated national debt is expected to top 945 trillion won in 2021, up 12 percent from this year. The budget deficit is likely to reach 5.4 percent of the country's GDP next year, up from this year's estimated 3.5 percent. The percentage of national debt to total GDP is expected to surge to 46.7 percent in 2021 from 43.5 percent in 2020 and 37.1 percent in 2019. If the increasing trend continues, the figure could surpass 50 percent in 2022.
Now, policymakers should take long-term measures to stem further rapid increases and ensure fiscal soundness.
(END)