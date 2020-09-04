FM Kang attends G-20 special videoconference on pandemic cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has attended a Group of 20 nations' ministerial forum to discuss global cooperation in responding to the new coronavirus and fostering economic recovery from its fallout, her office said Friday.
The special video session, which came ahead of the regular G-20 foreign ministers' gathering slated for November, took place Thursday (Korea time), as the member states step up efforts to jointly overcome the pandemic and its repercussions.
At the session, Kang stressed that for the restoration of global supply chains and the overall economic recovery, it is crucial for countries to allow essential trips overseas by entrepreneurs and their workers.
She also proposed multilateral consultations regarding Seoul's efforts to introduce a "fast-track" entry program designed to allow essential business trips in exception to coronavirus entry restrictions.
South Korea has so far instituted the fast-track program with China, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Singapore.
At the videoconference, many member countries shared the view that the smooth movement of goods and people should be guaranteed for the recovery of the world economy and its growth, while respecting the necessity of country-specific quarantine measures, the ministry said.
