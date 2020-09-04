Russian energy company Rosneft denies exporting oil products to N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Rosneft, a Russian energy company, has denied allegations that it exported oil products to North Korea between 2018 and 2019, despite international sanctions on Pyongyang.
A U.S.-based international security research company, Kharon, claimed in a report earlier this week that the North received about US$24.8 million worth of oil products from Russia in 2019 and that Rosneft was one of the firms involved in exports.
It said the North imported about $26 million of fuel products from Rosneft between 2018 and 2019.
But the Russian oil company rejected the claim, saying it "is not factual and aims to harm the industry market competition."
"Rosneft does not supply North Korea and does not conduct any commercial activity in that country," the company said in a statement. "As a public company and one of the leaders in the global energy industry, Rosneft operates in strict compliance with Russian and international law, corporate standards and in the interests of its shareholders."
Arguing that publishing information about its involvement in supplies of oil products to North Korea is "a provocation," the company said it will "apply to the court for the protection of its rights and business reputation."
