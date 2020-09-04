Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-vaccine budget

S. Korea to spend 171 bln won next year to develop homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

09:35 September 04, 2020

SEJONG, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday it has set aside 170.7 billion won (US$143 million) to help local companies develop homegrown vaccines and treatment drugs next year to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the budget, 31.9 billion won will be spent to discover candidate materials for a potential vaccine and 7.4 billion won will be spent for non-human clinical trials, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said in a statement.

A total of 131.4 billion won will be spent for human trials of potential vaccines next year, the ministry said.

Separately, the government will spend 200 billion won next year to boost research facilities to help combat infectious diseases, the ministry said.

Globally, pharmaceutical firms and scientists are scrambling to develop a safe and effective vaccine against the new coronavirus, and many experts agree that mass production of such a vaccine could be possible in the middle of next year.

Last month, South Korea allowed Genexine Inc., a local biotechnology firm, to conduct a Phase I human trial of its potential coronavirus treatment drug.

Next year, the government will spend 27.2 trillion won for research and development, up 12.3 percent from this year.

It marks the second straight year that the research budget has seen a double-digit rise, following an 18 percent jump this year.

Shops near Ewha Womans University in Seoul appear to have gone out of business on Sept. 2, 2020, as most colleges in the capital city continue to go online amid the spread of the coronavirus. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK