Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun looks to keep scoreless streak going vs. Cubs
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean starter Kim Kwang-hyun will try to keep his scoreless innings streak going against one of the best teams in the National League (NL).
Kim was announced on Thursday (U.S. local time) as the starter against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, or 8:08 a.m. Monday in South Korea.
It will be Kim's fifth start of this season and second at Wrigley Field. The historic ballpark is where Kim made his first big league start on Aug. 17. With the Cardinals just coming off a two-week hiatus following a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, Kim, like other starters, was kept on a pitch count and threw just 57 pitches in 3 2/3 innings for a no-decision.
The left-hander gave up one earned run, which came in the form of an Ian Happ solo home run. Kim hasn't allowed an earned run in three starts since then, a span of 17 innings.
Kim opened the season as the closer before moving into the rotation. He's 2-0 with a 0.83 ERA for the season and has a 0.44 ERA as a starting pitcher.
Prior to Friday's action, the Cubs were leading the NL Central at 22-15, 3.5 games ahead of the Cardinals. They were 11th in the NL in team batting average with .230 and eighth in on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) with .750.
They have done poorly against left-handers, ranking 14th among 15 NL clubs with a .212 batting average and 12th with a .659 OPS.
The Cubs will send veteran left-hander Jon Lester to the mound. He's 2-1 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts and will make his first start against the Cardinals this year.
The Cardinals exploded for 16 runs on 23 hits in Kim's most recent start against the Cincinnati Reds. They won 16-2 behind Brad Miller's career-high seven RBIs.
