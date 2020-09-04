Yonhap News Summary
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday decided to extend tougher anti-virus curbs on restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops in the greater Seoul area for another week, as sporadic cluster infections and untraceable cases are still popping up in the densely populated area.
Since Sunday, the country began limiting operations of restaurants, bakeries and franchise coffee chains in the Seoul metropolitan area under the so-called Level 2.5 social distancing guidelines, while implementing the Level 2 measures across the country since mid-August.
SEOUL -- The number of additional new coronavirus cases stayed below 200 for the second day in a row Friday, but South Korea decided to extend enhanced anti-virus curbs in the greater Seoul area for another week, as untraceable cases and cluster infections continued to rise.
The country reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, including 189 local infections, raising the total caseload to 20,842, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(LEAD) All schools in greater Seoul area to continue offering remote classes until Sept. 20
SEOUL -- The Ministry of Education said on Friday that schools in Seoul and its surrounding cities will remain online-only until Sept. 20, in accordance with the government's decision to extend stricter social distancing rules in the area.
The measure will apply to all kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in the metropolitan area -- Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province. But high school seniors are not subject to the policy in order to prepare for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the yearly national university entrance exam slated for Dec. 3.
Moon hails gov't-doctors deal to end strike, hopes for chance to improve medical system
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Friday that the government and the medical community will join forces to overcome the current grave COVID-19 situation, responding to the bilateral deal on the return of striking doctors to work.
Thanks to doctors' dedication and hard work, South Korea has been able to be successful so far in anti-virus efforts, protecting the lives and health of the people, Moon said, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold phone talks on N.K. nuclear issue
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan held telephone talks Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation on North Korea's nuclear issue and other issues, the foreign ministry said.
The talks between Lee Do-hoon and his Japanese counterpart, Shigeki Takizaki, came as Seoul pushes to bring Pyongyang back to dialogue and find momentum for its lackluster drive to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
(LEAD) Ruling party leader resumes public activities after testing negative for COVID-19
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party leader, Rep. Lee Nak-yon, resumed his public appearances Friday after testing negative for the new coronavirus.
"From today, I resume public activities ... But I will refrain more from contact with other people," he said in a Facebook posting, following the negative test result.
Gangwon Province governor calls for support for co-hosting Youth Olympics with N. Korea
SEOUL -- The governor of Gangwon Province bordering North Korea asked on Friday for active state support for his efforts to share the right to host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics with the communist nation.
Gangwon Province is where the venue of the 2018 Winter Olympics, PyeongChang, is located. Earlier this year, the province won the right to host the quadrennial 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, and Gov. Choi Moon-soon hopes to co-host the event with North Korea.
World No. 1 Ko Jin-young decides not to defend LPGA major title in California
SEOUL -- Citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, Ko Jin-young, the world No. 1 in women's golf from South Korea, has decided not to defend an LPGA major championship in California this month.
SEMA Sports Marketing, Ko's Seoul-based agency, announced Friday that Ko will not compete at the ANA Inspiration, which opens Sept. 10 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.
