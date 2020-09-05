Korean-language dailies

-- Public hospital agenda grinds to halt on strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't, doctors reach dramatic deal on not expanding number of medical students (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't, doctors reach deal, but issues remain (Donga llbo)

-- Level 2.5 social distancing extended for another week in greater Seoul (Segye Times)

-- Gov't, doctors reach deal, but trainees undecided (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Public health issue stitched up without surgery (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Doctors win over public health issue, trainees even resist that (Hankyoreh)

-- Let's hang in there for another week even if things are tough (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Toughened social distancing extended for another week, hurting self-employed (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't, ruling party eye 9 tln-won budget hike ... self-employed to be selectively supported (Korea Economic Daily)

