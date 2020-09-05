Saturday's weather forecast
09:01 September 05, 2020
SEOUL, Sep. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/19 Sunny 20
Daejeon 27/19 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 27/17 Sunny 20
Gangneung 26/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 27/20 Sunny 20
Jeju 25/23 Sunny 60
Daegu 26/20 Sunny 60
Busan 24/21 Rain 70
