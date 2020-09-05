New virus cases stay below 200 for 3rd day in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The number of additional new coronavirus cases in South Korea stayed below 200 for the third straight day on Saturday, but health authorities said it is still too early for the country to let down its guard.
The country reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, including 158 local infections, raising the total caseload to 21,010, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea has been posting triple-digit rises for around three weeks due to cluster infections tied to a slew of churches and an anti-government rally in central Seoul in mid-August.
After keeping the new cases of COVID-19 in two-digit figures for more than five months, South Korea added more than 100 cases on Aug. 14 before the number shot up to 441 on Aug. 27. It then fell below 300 on Sunday.
While the latest figure marks a fall from 198 cases on Friday, health authorities said the country should remain on alert, calling for citizens to abide by the government's tightened social distancing guidelines.
"While (new cases) are coming in at around 200 and are on a decline, it is not yet a stage to relax," Health Minister Park Neunghoo said in a government response meeting held at the government complex in Seoul.
"Until the (number) of patients substantially falls to a level that does not put a burden on quarantining and the health system, we need citizens to understand and endure a bit more," said Park, referring to the government's decision to extend a toughened social distancing guideline for another week.
South Korea on Friday decided to extend tougher anti-virus curbs on restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops in the greater Seoul area for another week, as sporadic cluster infections and untraceable cases are still popping up in the densely populated area.
Since Sunday, the country has been limiting operations of restaurants, bakeries and franchise coffee chains in the Seoul metropolitan area under the so-called Level 2.5 social distancing guidelines, while implementing Level 2 measures across the country since mid-August.
The health minister mentioned growing concerns over a rise in critically ill patients, asking workers at health institutions and care centers for the elderly to stay on alert.
South Korea added two more deaths, raising the death toll to 333.
The number of newly identified imported cases came to 10.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 16,009, up 226 from the previous day.
South Korea has carried out 2,037,045 COVID-19 tests since Jan. 3.
